It is hard to believe that Orcas Island School District will begin welcoming students back to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year in a matter of weeks! With the new school year approaching, I wanted to reach out and let you know that the Orcas Island School District has been refining and finalizing details on our plan for a safe return to campus. We can be proud of the mitigation strategies implemented last year as a result of the measures taken by students, staff, and parents to keep our students safe which led to the successful completion of the school year without an outbreak or transmission of COVID-19 in the district!