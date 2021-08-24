Cancel
Mecklenburg County, VA

Bluestone vs Park View football game starting at 8p.m.

thenewsprogress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recommendation of both Bluestone and Park View’s certified athletic trainers in conjunction with forecasts from the National Weather Service and VHSL safety guidelines, Friday’s football game between Bluestone and Park View will begin at 8:00 pm. Gates will open at 7:00 pm. This decision was made due to unsafe heat index numbers projected between 5:00 and 7:00; the projected heat index in that time frame is potentially unsafe for players and staff. Mecklenburg County Public Schools places student safety above all else, and, with that in mind, supports the decision to move the start time to 8:00 pm. Thank you for your understanding.

www.thenewsprogress.com

