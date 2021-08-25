Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Sweden's Kebnekaise No Longer Highest Peak; Study Finds Shrinking Caused by Climate Change

By Ed Forster
hngn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say that Kebnekaise is shrinking and has gotten shorter by 6.5-feet as world temperatures rise. The threat of global warming and its effects on a glacial mountain peak makes it more evident that we should do something. Recent proof that changes in the earth's ecosystem are more drastic than...

www.hngn.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Antarctica#The Daily Mail#Kakn Stornet#Stockholm University#Un#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
LiveScience

Could climate change make humans go extinct?

The impacts of climate change are here with soaring temperatures, stronger hurricanes, intensified floods and a longer and more severe wildfire season. Scientists warn that ignoring climate change will yield "untold suffering" for humanity. But if things are going to get that much worse, could climate change make humans go extinct?
Environmentwosu.org

The Impact Of Climate Change On Gardening

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2021. The report released last week from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change serves as a dire warning of the enormity of the climate crisis. But our gardens are already feeling the effects of a warming planet. Today on All Sides...
EnvironmentUniversity of Florida

The Changing Climate: Part 1

Mark Twain once said – “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it”. I guess you could say the same for climate. The topic has been around for a while. As an undergrad science major in the late 1970s, we discussed what was then called “global warming”. It was explained to us that there were gases in our atmosphere that can cause what was called “the greenhouse effect”. Like the windows of a greenhouse, these gases allowed solar radiation to pass through to the surface of the planet but would not allow heated air to leave. Within the greenhouse it would get warmer.
EnvironmentCosmos

Once-in-a-century extreme weather events to happen annually

Even if global warming is limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, once-in-a-century extreme-sea-level events will occur every year, according to an international study. The study models the frequency of extreme-sea-level events – triggered by a combination of storm surges, tides and waves – that we will see across the globe as temperatures increase.
Aerospace & Defenseuiowa.edu

UI engineer wins NASA funding to study effects of wildfires

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded a University of Iowa Technology Institute (ITI) scientist grants totaling $1.3 million to study atmospheric and climate impacts from wildfires that have ravaged parts of the planet. Jun Wang, the James E. Ashton Professor of Engineering and ITI assistant director, will lead...
Environmenttheavtimes.com

UCLA: Catastrophic flooding likely to increase

The number of catastrophic floods of the kind that have historically occurred every 50 to 200 years is likely to increase as a result of climate change, according to a UCLA-led study released Monday. Scientists project that the number of severe floods, the sort that happen every 10 or 20...
Environmentstudyfinds.org

Tropical turbulence is driven by sunlight warming the ocean surface on calm days

CORVALLIS, Oregon — Hurricane Ida barreled through Louisiana with 150 mph winds after crossing over the shoreline, becoming tied for fifth-strongest storm ever to strike the mainland. Scientists continue to investigate the ways that tropical storms gain steam and are impacted by climate change. According to a study published earlier this year, turbulence in the atmosphere increases when sunlight and low-pressure winds increase the temperature of ocean surfaces in the afternoon.
Environmenttalbotspy.org

Trends in U.N. Climate Report Point to an Altered Chesapeake Bay

Climate change is clearly observable in every region of the planet, and the window is closing for nations to take actions that would stem the most severe future impacts, a global climate assessment concluded in August. The report, compiled by more than 230 scientists who assessed more than 14,000 studies,...
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Change Will Force Tuna Migration, Cripple Small Island Nations, Study Finds

The climate crisis and warming waters may cause tuna to redistribute, threatening tuna-dependent economies in the Pacific, a new study concludes. "All fish have preferred water temperatures, i.e., temperatures that suit their physiology best and which provide optimum conditions for growth and reproduction," explained Johann Bell, lead author on the study and senior director of tuna fisheries at Conservation International's Center for Oceans. The international nonprofit works to protect the critical benefits that nature provides to people through science, partnerships and fieldwork.
EnvironmentColumbia University

New United Nations Report on Climate Change Documents the Grave Condition of the World’s Glaciers

The United Nations’ body for assessing climate change has just released the first component of its latest Assessment Report, eight years after the previous publication. It details the contribution of Working Group One of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to the Sixth Assessment, and is based on the physical science of climate change. The other two components are scheduled for release in 2022.
EnvironmentNBC Philadelphia

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing Rapid Change Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
EnvironmentNBC San Diego

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing Rapid Change Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
EnvironmentNBC New York

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing Rapid Change Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
EnvironmentNBC Miami

Britain's Economy Is Already Seeing Rapid Change Due to Climate Change

Climate change could spark major shifts in British produce in the coming decades as the country attempts to avoid a "catastrophic" environmental fallout, experts have said. At the end of July, the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society published its State of the U.K. Climate 2020 report, with the authors noting that last year was England's third warmest year since records began in 1884.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Planet in peril: Global conservation congress urges wildlife protection

When the world's leading conservation congress kicks off Friday in the French port city of Marseille it will aim to deliver one key message: protecting wildlife must not be seen as a noble gesture but an absolute necessity -- for people and the planet. Loss of biodiversity, climate change, pollution, diseases spreading from the wild have become existential threats that cannot be "understood or addressed in isolation," the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said ahead of the meeting in a vision statement endorsed by its 1,400 members. Over nine days, government ministries, indigenous groups and NGOs -- backed by a network of 16,000 scientists -- will hammer out conservation proposals that could help set the agenda at critical upcoming UN summits on food systems, biodiversity and climate change. Previous congresses paved the way for global treaties on biodiversity and the international trade in endangered species.

Comments / 1

Community Policy