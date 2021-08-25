Sweden's Kebnekaise No Longer Highest Peak; Study Finds Shrinking Caused by Climate Change

Mark Twain once said – “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it”. I guess you could say the same for climate. The topic has been around for a while. As an undergrad science major in the late 1970s, we discussed what was then called “global warming”. It was explained to us that there were gases in our atmosphere that can cause what was called “the greenhouse effect”. Like the windows of a greenhouse, these gases allowed solar radiation to pass through to the surface of the planet but would not allow heated air to leave. Within the greenhouse it would get warmer.