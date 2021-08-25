John Ridgeway Still Adjusting to Arkansas, Preparing for Season
FAYETTEVILLE — John Ridgeway came to Arkansas from Illinois State and brings outstanding size to the defensive line. Ridgeway, 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, is one of the players Jermial Ashley is counting on to make Arkansas' defensive line a team strength. When he entered the transfer portal he had several national powers try to land him. Following Tuesday's practice he talked about how he ended up at Arkansas.
