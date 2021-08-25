Cancel
China reports 20 new coronavirus cases for Aug 24 vs 35 day earlier

People are seen at Beijing's tech hub Zhongguancun, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday 20 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 24, compared with 35 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, four were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with one local case a day earlier.

The local infections comprised two cases in Shanghai, one in Jiangsu province and one in Yunnan province.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with nine a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 24, mainland China had recorded 94,707 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

