Harry Potter Star Reveals Which Co-Star Left Them Starstruck

The Harry Potter film franchise was an unprecedented cinematic event, with an epic cast and crew coming together to bring its eight-film saga to life. In addition to its main ensemble of actors, the series brought in a rotating array of major guest stars — and apparently, one key player in the franchise left series star Daniel Radcliffe starstruck. In a recent interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Radcliffe spoke about the experience of working on the franchise, and revealed that the first instance of him getting starstruck as a child was with Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black beginning in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.