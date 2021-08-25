Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harry Potter Star Reveals Which Co-Star Left Them Starstruck

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harry Potter film franchise was an unprecedented cinematic event, with an epic cast and crew coming together to bring its eight-film saga to life. In addition to its main ensemble of actors, the series brought in a rotating array of major guest stars — and apparently, one key player in the franchise left series star Daniel Radcliffe starstruck. In a recent interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Radcliffe spoke about the experience of working on the franchise, and revealed that the first instance of him getting starstruck as a child was with Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black beginning in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Gary Oldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starstruck#Sirius Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Matrix: Resurrections Star Admits He Was Starstruck By Keanu Reeves

Looking at how rapidly he’s been climbing the Hollywood ranks over the last few years, you’d have thought that being starstruck was a thing of the past for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Having broken out with an Emmy-winning turn in Watchmen, the 35-year-old has a slew of exciting projects in various stages of production or development.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Alan Cumming raged at Harry Potter producers

Alan Cumming told 'Harry Potter' producers to "f*** off" when he was offered a part in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'. Alan Cumming told 'Harry Potter' producers to "f*** off" when he was offered a part in the wizardry franchise. The 56-year-old star was offered the chance to...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Hasn’t Been In A Movie In 6 Years, Per The Actor

Rupert Grint is not the flashiest of the Harry Potter stars. The actor keeps a low profile on social media -- though he does have an Instagram now and a record-breaking one to boot -- and unlike some of his co-stars he's kept a lower profile, having neither embodied a Disney Princess or played a farting corpse. Now, he’s touching on why he hasn’t been in a movie for six years.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently Daniel Radcliffe Has Maggie Smith To Thank For Becoming Harry Potter

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Daniel Radcliffe has grown as an actor since his days as Harry Potter. But it seems some acting royalty saw potential in Radcliffe before he made his big-screen debut. Before costarring in the Harry Potter film series, he got the chance to act alongside Dame Maggie Smith in a television miniseries. Unbeknownst to Radcliffe, that moment served as an audition. The Harry Potter alum revealed the two-time Oscar winner played an important role in his casting as the beloved boy wizard.
Moviesarcamax.com

Daniel Radcliffe has said what about his Harry Potter future?

Daniel Radcliffe says no one has contacted him about a future 'Harry Potter' film. The 32-year-old actor - who rose to global fame playing the titular role in the big screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books - was asked earlier this month which other character he'd like to play in the wizarding franchise given the opportunity.
CelebritiesPosted by
WOKV

Rupert Grint’s Funniest Moments

Arguably the funniest character with the most memorable facial expressions in the popular Harry Potter movie series is Ronald Weasley - played by Rupert Grint. Remember the utter horror and confusion at having to dance with Professor McGonagall in front of his classmates? Rupert Grint’s Ron was hilarious. From his...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Breaking Bad, James Bond and Marvel stars join all-star cast of new movie

Wes Anderson's untitled new film has already signed up an impressive cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Rupert Friend, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. But now he is adding even more famous faces to the ensemble!. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, the auteur...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Lion King prequel reveals lead stars

The 'Lion King' prequel will be lead by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre. The 'Lion King' prequel is to star Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre. According to Deadline, the 'Trial Of The Chicago 7' star and 'The Underground Railroad' actors will play a young Mufasa and Scar (aka Taka), respectively.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Daniel Radcliffe was ‘starstruck’ by Gary Oldman

Daniel Radcliffe was first left feeling starstruck over Gary Oldman. The ‘Harry Potter’ star has acted alongside some of the biggest movie stars including the likes of Dame Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman but he admits he first got completely starstruck over his co-star Gary Oldman. Speaking about Maggie and...
MoviesGeekTyrant

John Leguizamo Joins Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes in Searchlight Thriller THE MENU

John Leguizamo has joined the cast of the upcoming searchlight thriller The Menu. The film, which is also being billed as a dark comedy, is “a psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.”
MoviesInside the Magic

Artist Gives Harry Potter Wands a ‘Jurassic Park’ Twist

When it comes to fandoms, two franchises with the most dedicated fan bases are those who love the Harry Potter books and films and those who love all things, Jurassic Park. Since fans were introduced to both franchises decades ago, their love and loyalty to both have only increased. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy