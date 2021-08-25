The Matrix 4 Title Revealed
Straight from the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas comes confirmation from the studio that The Matrix 4 now has an official title and it's in keeping with the franchise's previous sequels. The new movie in the series will be known as The Matrix Resurrections, previously reported in a leak earlier this year and now confirmed by the studio. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch also offered a tease of some of the footage shown from the movie, tweeting: "Thomas Anderson is in therapy, having forgotten The Matrix. He meets Trinity at a coffee shop. Neither remembers one another..." The new film arrives this December.comicbook.com
