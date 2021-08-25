Xbox One Console-Breaking Issue Is Back
Xbox One players are reporting en masse that the console-breaking "black screen of death" is back. Earlier reports suggested the problem was limited to Xbox Insiders, a limited number of Xbox users enrolled in a special opt-in program to, largely, beta firmware updates before they are rolled out to the wider public. That said, Xbox One users not enrolled in the program are now beginning to report their consoles are also being bricked.comicbook.com
