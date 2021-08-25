Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox One Console-Breaking Issue Is Back

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox One players are reporting en masse that the console-breaking "black screen of death" is back. Earlier reports suggested the problem was limited to Xbox Insiders, a limited number of Xbox users enrolled in a special opt-in program to, largely, beta firmware updates before they are rolled out to the wider public. That said, Xbox One users not enrolled in the program are now beginning to report their consoles are also being bricked.

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Series X#Xbox Insiders#Scottykun#Insider#Ithebren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Xbox Begins to Offer 4K UI Option for Series X Consoles

Surprisingly, one of the most requested features from Xbox Insiders using Xbox Series X consoles has been a 4K UI option. With the PS5 launching with a 4K UI, and many users now sporting 4K TVs, it seems like an obvious choice to many. Well Xbox has heard the calls....
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the Windows 10 Xbox app, but only for a select few

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on Windows 10 PCs and iOS. At first, Xbox Cloud Gaming was available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through browser-based streaming, but today, we’re seeing Microsoft bring cloud gaming to the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs. Unfortunately, this functionality is only available for a select number of users.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time. According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.
Video GamesNME

Xbox says Game Pass will not be on other consoles for the foreseeable

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said in a recent interview that Xbox Game Pass won’t be coming to other consoles in the near future. In a GamesRadar interview, Spencer was asked about the potential of Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, and he replied: “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass.”
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version release teased

Battlegrounds Mobile India is off to a strong start, clocking millions of downloads and daily active users in a matter of weeks. The game’s access will finally be extended to iOS users, making it a far more complete experience. When BGMI was launched in June, it was only available for...
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Massive "Call Of Duty 2022" Leak Details Game's Promising Future

Activision has not yet officially revealed this year's "Call of Duty" game installment, but a new leak seemingly reveals interesting details about "Call of Duty 2022." The supposed latest information about "Call of Duty 2022" came from a reliable industry insider, who goes by the name TheMW2Ghost. On Twitter, the industry insider noted, "Got a little info on MW II today, apparently Infinity Wardise feeling very good about the game."

Comments / 1

Community Policy