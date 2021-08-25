Cancel
Stockdale, PA

Lawrence Steven Timko – Stockdale

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Steven Timko, 56, of Stockdale, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. He was born Monday, April 5, 1965, in Charle- roi, a son of Linda Lutes Timko and the late John J. Timko. Larry was the owner of Keystone Kar Kleen in Charleroi. He was preceded in death by his dad. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Anna Shupenko Timko; twin sons, Matthew and Jacob Timko; his mother, Linda Timko; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kristin Timko of Chesapeake, Va., David and Dawn Cheree Timko of West Brownsville and Pat and Tracey Timko of Jefferson Hills; brother-in-law, Joseph Shupenko and wife Martha of Speers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. A funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Father Gerald Mikonis officiating.

