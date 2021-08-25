Finally! The 2022 Ford Bronco Got a Good-Looking Paint Color

Nearly 50 years ago, this 1972 Ford Bronco would have rumbled along the streets—or, hopefully, the trails—with a straight-six or a more powerful 302-cubic-inch V-8. After paying half a buck per gallon of gasoline, the happy driver would have compressed the clutch, turned the key to fire up the carbureted machine, and carried on with their day. When the driver pushes the dash-mounted start button on the old-timey Bronco you see here, there's no rumble of an engine and an itching left foot finds no clutch. Indeed, this restomod LUXE-GT Electric Ford Bronco's silence is as likely to strike up a conversation among onlookers at The Quail event during Monterey Collector Car Week as its swoon-worthy look.