Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Finally! The 2022 Ford Bronco Got a Good-Looking Paint Color

By Peter Corn
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Ford Bronco has been one of the most anticipated cars in recent history. Although its launch has been littered with pandemics, production delays, and supply chain issues, customers are still frantically searching for their chance at actually getting one in the driveway. All that being said, the relaunched Bronco didn’t come in any exciting colors. Thankfully, the 2022 Ford Bronco is getting a new color, Eruption Green Metallic, and it is glorious.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Broncos#Color#Eruption Green Metallic#Motortrend#British#Lizard Green#Ferrari#Mallard Green#Lightning Blue Metallic#Rapid Red Metallic#Big Bend#Cactus Gray#Carbonized Gray#Cyber Orange#Iconic Silver#Oxford White#Race Red
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Bronco Configuration Ford Won't Build

Late last week, Ford announced it will replace each and every Bronco hardtop for both two- and four-door models due to quality issues. Those who have already taken delivery will be contacted shortly to make arrangements for a replacement unit. The hardtop quality issue has been a major discussion topic on Ford Bronco forums and the automaker, to its full credit, moved quickly on the issue.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2024 Bronco Truck Is Already Dead

The revival of the Ford Bronco means more than just a new SUV. It's also the beginning of a new off-road sub-brand that'll consist of the smaller but still highly capable Bronco Sport and a national network of dedicated Bronco stores and Ford-sponsored outdoor adventure activities for owners. But one thing is no longer happening.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco’s Roof Problem Somehow Just Got Even Worse

After decades of waiting, Ford fans might soon be able to drive their brand-new Ford Bronco SUVs. But, unfortunately, due to a slew of problems, including the vehicle’s roof, Ford has been forced to delay Bronco production. Here’s a look at the Ford Bronco’s roof problem and how it somehow got even worse.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ford Bronco Hard Top Replacements Are Going to Cause More Delays

The Ford Bronco, or as it should perhaps be known, the Ford Delay, has suffered yet another, well, delay. Unfortunately, issues with the vehicle’s hardtop continue to develop. Recently, the Blue Oval has said that the supplier for the Bronco’s hardtops, Webasto, has made some errors. Issues have varied widely, but the bottom line is a lot of these tops simply aren’t up to snuff, and owners have noticed. Now, Ford is going to replace them.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Ford brags on Bronco HOSS suspension system

The 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise is underway, and Ford is at the event as the main sponsor. Most years, the Ford Mustang is the center of attention at the Dream Cruise, and there is certainly no shortage of Mustang models this year. However, Ford is also using the event to brag about its new Bronco and Bronco Sport.
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Launches New Bronco Color ‘Eruption Green’ With Unique Inspiration for Name

American car brand Ford announced last Friday (August 20th) the release of a new color for the Bronco models, called Eruption Green. In a press release, Ford stated the Bronco color and materials designers are developing the Eruption Green Metallic as a “modern interpretation” of Mallard Green. The Mallard Green was featured on first-generation Bronco models in the early to mid-1970s.
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

Why Ford Is Pausing Orders On The 2021 Bronco

Amid a rash of temporary production line shutdowns due to chip shortages affecting several of its vehicle lines, including its popular F-150 pickup trucks, Ford (F) has paused online customer orders for its new full-sized 2021 Bronco 4x4 SUV. Ford launched the Bronco in July 2020, following the release of...
CarsGear Patrol

Is Ford Benchmarking the Toyota 4Runner for a New Bronco?

Car companies benchmark their opposition vehicles while testing; Ford, for example, clearly did so with the Jeep Wrangler when designing the new Bronco. But the Wrangler is not the Bronco's only rival; many buyers will be cross-shopping it with the more dated (but still awesome) Toyota 4Runner. This content is...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Interested In an Early Ford Bronco With No Engine For $380,000?

Nearly 50 years ago, this 1972 Ford Bronco would have rumbled along the streets—or, hopefully, the trails—with a straight-six or a more powerful 302-cubic-inch V-8. After paying half a buck per gallon of gasoline, the happy driver would have compressed the clutch, turned the key to fire up the carbureted machine, and carried on with their day. When the driver pushes the dash-mounted start button on the old-timey Bronco you see here, there's no rumble of an engine and an itching left foot finds no clutch. Indeed, this restomod LUXE-GT Electric Ford Bronco's silence is as likely to strike up a conversation among onlookers at The Quail event during Monterey Collector Car Week as its swoon-worthy look.
Carsfordauthority.com

Over 70 Percent Of 2021 Ford Bronco Buyers Are New To The Blue Oval

It was quite evident last summer, when the 2021 Ford Bronco was revealed, that The Blue Oval had a massive hit on its hands. Folks had waited a quarter-century for the rugged off-road SUV to return, and the automaker unveiled the sixth-gen model to considerable fanfare, then proceeded to rack up 190,000 reservations for the new Ford Bronco. But now, we’re beginning to see just who those 2021 Ford Bronco buyers are, and many of them are what automakers refer to as “conquest sales.”
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

You Can’t Get a Two-Door Ford Bronco With a Soft Top

Amidst significant 2021 Ford Bronco delays, options are still limited. You can’t get a two-door Ford Bronco with a soft top. This means that you will have to wait for the issues and delays to be solved with the hardtop models. The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco with a soft top...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 Ford Bronco V6 Dyno Test Shows Impressive Numbers At The Wheels

A few weeks ago, we saw the four-cylinder Ford Bronco on the dyno. Now, it's time for the SUV with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 to take a turn. From the factory, this engine in the Bronco has a rating at 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. On the dyno, it puts down 284.99 hp (212.5 kW) at 4,620 rpm and 383.77 lb-ft (520.3 Nm) at 3,630 rpm.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Your Favorite Ford Bronco Color Might Disappear For 2022

The Ford Bronco has already been a monumental success for Ford. Demand for the reborn off-roader is so high that some customers who have placed an order will have to wait until the 2022 model year to get behind the wheel. We aren't expecting any major changes for the 2022 Bronco, but a post on the Bronco6G forum shows that some color options that were available for the 2021 model will not carry over.
CarsCNET

Ford Bronco outsells Mustang Mach-E in July, nearly eclipses Edge SUV

The 2021 Ford Bronco is off to the races, and we've gotten a look at how well the SUV is doing after its first month on a Ford sales chart. Basically, things are going swimmingly so far: According to the automaker's self-reported July 2021 sales data, the Blue Oval sold 3,277 Broncos last month. For comparison, the brand moved 2,854 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 3,349 Edges.
CarsCNET

Ford to replace every single Bronco molded-in-color hardtop

It's not a good day for certain 2021 Ford Bronco owners, and those with pending deliveries. On Thursday, the automaker announced a campaign to replace every molded-in-color hardtop built for Broncos produced with the option. Whether owners took delivery of their SUV, it's awaiting a quality check or hasn't begun production, every last one will get a new MIC hardtop.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Bronco Would Not Exist Without The Ranger

When Ford announced the return of the Bronco back in 2017, it was fairly clear even then that it would require the Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck's T6 platform. Because that architecture dates back to 2012, it had to be significantly upgraded for the Bronco's long list of necessary capabilities. But without the Ranger, the Bronco's revival would have been a far more difficult and costly endeavor.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Every 2021 Ford Bronco With an Unpainted Hardtop Needs a New One

The supply chain disaster continues for Ford as another gut-punch is dealt to current and hopeful Bronco owners. Ford is having the absolute worst luck launching its revived Bronco. There's been a litany of delays, mostly related to supply chain issues. Production looked good to go for a little while, but as of Thursday, the honeymoon is over. There's no other way to put this: If you haven't received your Bronco with a molded in color hardtop, you'll likely be waiting until October at the soonest.
Carscreators.com

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The resurrected Ford Bronco gets all the press. But there's another Bronco that may warrant your attention if you'd like something a bit less aggressive — and significantly less expensive. It's the Bronco Sport. What It Is. The Bronco Sport is not a "sporty" version of Ford's resurrected 4x4 icon....

Comments / 0

Community Policy