Finally! The 2022 Ford Bronco Got a Good-Looking Paint Color
The 2021 Ford Bronco has been one of the most anticipated cars in recent history. Although its launch has been littered with pandemics, production delays, and supply chain issues, customers are still frantically searching for their chance at actually getting one in the driveway. All that being said, the relaunched Bronco didn’t come in any exciting colors. Thankfully, the 2022 Ford Bronco is getting a new color, Eruption Green Metallic, and it is glorious.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0