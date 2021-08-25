Cancel
Disney World reaches deal that will require union workers to be vaccinated

By The Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s Walt Disney World will now require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park. The company also said Wednesday it would soon require vaccines for its cruise passengers ages 12 and up on ships to the Bahamas.

