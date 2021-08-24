10th Annual Steven J. Horgan Memorial Golf Tournament

The upcoming Rehoboth Lions golf tournament will be held at Swansea CC in late October. We certainly hope that issues with the COVID virus will have lessened by then, but we are definitely prepared for any eventuality. After play has completed our wonderful pulled pork and chicken BarBQ will be served outdoors in a covered facility. In addition, we are limiting our tournament to no more than 18 foursomes which will allow each group to have plenty of room in the dining area, and which will allow for play to move along in a speedier way. The usual format of having raffle prizes at the conclusion will not be taking place. There will be a few premium silent auction golf foursomes offered. The only raffle will be a 50/50 raffle with cash prizes. All of this will be in addition to prizes for our top four teams, long drive, closest to the pin, and putting contest.