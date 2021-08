SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A wall of flames from the Caldor Fire roared over Echo Summit at Highway 50 Monday evening, racing down the mountainside toward the Lake Tahoe Basin where thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes in a mass exodus that clogged the few routes out of the region. Flames burned on both sides of the winding downward slope of Highway 50 — a familiar stretch of roadway to visitors traveling to Tahoe — into Highway 89 and Meyers. There were reports that the fire was moving into the southern end of Meyers Monday evening. “That’s...