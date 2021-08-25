Surging cases leads to health advisory in Noble County

GOSHEN — COVID cases continue to rise locally as the delta variant spreads.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 97% of COVID samples tested were of the delta variant.

That means testing centers that had been seeing a lull this summer, including the Center for Healing & Hope in Goshen, are busy once again.

“We were taken off guard a little bit with the number of people wanting to be tested,” Missy Schrock, executive director of the Center for Healing & Hope, said. “I would say it started around a week ago.”

The Center for Healing & Hope is seeing 100 to 150 people per day get tested at its drive-up site, located in a parking lot off of Plymouth Avenue and South Main Street.

“The unfortunate thing is that we’re really the only game in town when it comes to drive-up testing,” Schrock said. “There’s a testing site in Elkhart, but everything else is by appointment.”

Testing numbers have been climbing recently, but the site got super busy last week, she said.

To accommodate the increasing numbers, the Center for Healing & Hope has expanded its hours. They are now open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For now, the testing site will remain at the Center’s parking lot. However, they will make some modifications to traffic flow so that vehicles don’t back up onto Plymouth and Main.

“It’s hard to know if this is going to be sustained into the fall or if it’s kind of a blip on the radar,” Schrock said.

In late 2020, because of high demand the testing site was moved from the Center to Shanklin Park.

To help speed up the process, Schrock said those who want to be tested should bring a fully charged cell phone. Center staff will send a registration link to each person’s phone as they are waiting in line.

“It’s customized to them and they can fill out the information on their cell phone,” Schrock said. “The more people who can do that, the faster we can get people through the line.”

Both PCR and rapid testing are free and people no longer need to bring their insurance information, she said.

The wait is about 30 minutes to a couple of hours.

“It just depend on when they get in line,” Schrock said, adding that people should have their phones ready and charged.

NOBLE COUNTY

Noble County is experiencing a “significant surge” in COVID-19 cases, plus an increase in hospitalizations. As such, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff has issued a health advisory.

Due to the current situation, Gaff writes, Noble County residents should take the following actions: Get vaccinated, wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and everyone wear masks in K-12 schools.

GET VACCINATED: According to the advisory, all three available vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool in reducing personal risk of severe disease and protecting the hospitals and health care workers. The Pfizer vaccine has full Food and Drug Administration approval for people aged 16 years and older. (Emergency use authorization continues for ages 12-15.)

WEAR A MASK INDOORS: Gaff stated in the advisory that Noble County is an area of high COVID-19 spread, and CDC recommends universal masking in areas of high or substantial spread, regardless of vaccination status. The current level of spread can be visualized here: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

MASKING IN SCHOOLS: “While children are at lower risk for hospitalization and death, this is not a benign illness in children,” Gaff stated in the advisory. “Children under 12 are not yet eligible for any of the vaccines. Children who are infected can easily spread the disease in their households and are an important driver of overall community spread. Vaccinations and masks are our best tools for keeping schools open for in person instruction.

“I urge school boards and heads of schools to implement universal masking in K-12 schools as recommended by the CDC, IDOH and AAP.”

Gaff also added that it is critically important to not overwhelm local health care systems and workers.

“We have an obligation to our families, our friends and our community to protect one another from infection and disease during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Gaff stated.

Noble County lags the national average in vaccinations, and health officials urge the public to get their vaccinations, which Gaff pointed out are safe and effective vaccines that are readily available.

The increase in COVID is related to the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which appears to spread more easily than the original novel coronavirus, the advisory reads.

TESTING

Since local hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, which is putting a strain on hospital resources, Graff asks people to not go to the hospital to receive a COVID-19 test.

For free, non-emergent testing go to: Noble County Public Library, 813 E. Main St., Albion, enter through Door 6, Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register in advance at scheduling.coronavirus.IN.gov.

OTHER COUNTIES

On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported Noble County had a seven-day positivity rate, for all people tested, of 10.1%. Indiana is currently at 10.8%.

Other local counties’ seven-day positivity rate for all people tested include: Elkhart County, 8.1%; LaGrange County, 13.4%; Kosciusko County, 7.5%; St. Joseph County, 8.1%; and Marshall County, 12.0%.

Indiana is seeing a sharp spike in hospitalizations. On Monday, there were 1,956 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide. That number has not been seen since Jan. 25. However, it is still below the peak number of 3,441 people hospitalized Dec. 1, 2020, statewide.

In District 2, which includes Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko, Marshall, Fulton, Pulaski and Starke counties, 100 people were reported as hospitalized Monday on the IDH COVID dashboard. The dashboard also shows that of the 122 ICU beds in the district, 33.6% were available Tuesday with 14.8% of the beds being used for COVID patients.