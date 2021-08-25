Police Investigate Death of Man Found Critically Injured in Long Beach

A 61-year-old man died in a hospital after he was critically injured in Long Beach, and homicide detectives continued to investigate the death Tuesday. Long Beach Police Department officers were called at about 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 to the area of Stearns Street and Carfax Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a person — later identified as James McManus of Long Beach — who was found in the road suffering from an unspecified injury to his upper body, according to a department statement.