Officials Visit Alexandria Affordable Housing Community to Highlight National Affordable Housing Crisis

Times Union
 6 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. On Friday, August 13, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08), and City of Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson visited AHC affordable housing community, The Spire, as part of a larger discussion about the nationwide affordable housing crisis.

