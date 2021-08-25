Cancel
Selena Gomez introduced Steve Martin and Martin Short to Cardi B's 'WAP'

By Megan Armstrong
What if I told you Selena Gomez had great taste in music?

Unsurprising, right?

Now, what if I told you Steve Martin and Martin Short only know "WAP" by Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) because of Selena Gomez?

That's a bit more intriguing.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 in promotion of Only Murders in the Building, host Ali Plumb asked Martin and Short to name their favorite Gomez songs. Martin first nodded toward Gomez's formative Barney years, and then Short said the 29-year-old's "cover of 'W-A-P' is one of my favorites."

"Oh my gosh!" Gomez interjected. "It's not 'W-A-P.' It's 'WAP'!"

"Selena introduced us to that song," Martin explained. "To us, it was only a rumor until she says, 'Hey, listen to this.'"

Gomez admitted to playing the comedy legends "inappropriate rap songs," including Big Sean's "I Don't F—k With You" and "I Love It" by Kanye West and Lil Pump, on the set of Only Murders.

"'W-A-P' is the naughtiest thing I'd seen or heard since the movie Pillow Talk," Martin joked.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is a forthcoming comedic mystery series premiering on Hulu next Tuesday (Aug. 31) starring Gomez, Martin and Short as three strangers who start out as simply being intrigued by murder but then become involved in the investigation of one.

Watch the trailer below.

