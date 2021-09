Silver Lady Tigers played host to Westfield Shamrock and were energized after watching the boys team come from behind to beat Westfield. That energy quickly amounted to control of the game from the whistle. Olivia Pleva pushed deep into the attacking third to set up scoring opportunities. Morgan Kenworthy held her ground and retreated Rock attacks. Ainsley Duncan won back balls and distributed balls effortlessly to her midfield. Laney Hart battled with Westfield players to their disappointment. Mia Hutchinson found herself with a ball rolling toward her and with a special touch put the ball through the rectangle. Maeve McCollum worked tirelessly to keep the ball pushing forward. Ella Kemp took coaches advice to shoot from outside and let one fly from 25 yards out for the second goal. Second half started with increased pressure on the ball. Jenna Talbot used her skill on the to weave through Shamrocks and maintain possession. Alyssa Morrissey shut down the attack with her tenacious defensive ability; Emlyn MacLaughlin used her no fear attitude to separate Rocks from the ball. Lainey Akins avoided tackles to get a shot off and put the Tigers up 3. Shortly after Ella Kemp scored again off a corner kick. Leah Hruskoci stepped out of the backline to give her a try at the nine, which she preformed well at. Delaney Davis was determined to get a goal and she delivered on her promise with a beautifully hit ball. Katie Kizer wanted to get in on the scoring and put number 6 into the goal. Nichole Raymond challenged defenders on the wing and produced scoring opportunities. Kiera Green commanded respect as she guarded her domain inside the 18 yard box. Izzy Snow assisted coach with game time input. In special recognition Jimena De Lucas was given an Exemplary Behavior report from the official for her display of sportsmanship while two Westfield players were tying their shoes and not taking advantage of a man up situation. Way to make us proud. Awesome jobs ladies!! Next game Monday at Brebeuf. Tiger Up.