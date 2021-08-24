Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

riverbender.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria formally broke off diplomatic relations with neighboring Morocco on Tuesday, with the foreign minister citing a series of alleged hostile acts. The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramtane Lamamra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Foreign Relations#North African#High Security Council#Aps News Agency#Arab League#Algerian#Israeli#U N#Algiers#The Polisario Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Worldspectrumlocalnews.com

Libya's neighbors meet, urge foreign fighters to leave

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Countries neighboring Libya wrapped up their meeting Tuesday in Algeria, with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be pulled out from the conflict-stricken North African nation. The two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Morocco Wants Strong Ties With Spain After Diplomatic Rift -King Says

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco is keen to strengthen ties with Spain after a rift between the two countries this spring, Moroccan King Mohammed said on Friday, though he added the crisis had shaken mutual trust. "We are keen today to strengthen (ties) bearing in mind the need for a common...
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Large methane plume detected over southern Iraq

(Sept 2): Satellites detected a large release of super-warming methane gas over southern Iraq last month. The methane cloud, spotted by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS using European Space Agency satellite data, was halfway between Baghdad and Basra, an oil and gas hub in southern Iraq. The rate of release was about 130 tons per hour, which has approximately the same climate-warming impact as 6,500 U.K. cars running for a year.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China miffed over EU-Taiwan report

Brussels [Belgium], September 2 (ANI): Beijing has expressed opposition to an "EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation" report, calling for stronger ties between the two, saying that it violates the country's "One-China principle". "These moves exceed far beyond the scope of normal nonofficial economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between...
Politics13 WHAM

UN Security Council to keep focus on Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. Security Council says the U.N.’s most powerful body will not take its focus off Afghanistan this month and “the real litmus test” for the new Taliban government will be how it treats women and girls. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason of Ireland...
Indiariverbender.com

India locks down Kashmir after top separatist leader's death

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout Thursday in disputed Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi. Geelani, who died late Wednesday at age...
Africariverbender.com

EXPLAINER: Who are the gunmen abducting Nigerian students?

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The recent release of three separate groups of students who had been abducted in northern Nigeria brought joyful reunions and the hope that others still held might soon be freed. Now just days later gunmen have again attacked a school in the northwest, taking 73 new...
Middle Eastriverbender.com

Israeli foreign minister promises closer look at NSO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday played down criticism of the country's regulation of the cyberespionage firm NSO Group but vowed to step up efforts to ensure the company's controversial spyware doesn't fall into the wrong hands. Speaking to foreign journalists, Yair Lapid said the government has only...
Afghanistanatlantanews.net

France lauds India's efforts at UNSC

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): France on Wednesday lauded efforts taken by India during its month-long presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which ended on August 31 and during which it steered the Council's response on Afghanistan and maritime security. French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said...
Militaryriverbender.com

Leader says Belarus expects big shipment of Russian weapons

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus said Wednesday that the country will soon receive a large batch of Russian weapons, including dozens of combat jets, helicopters and top-of-the-line air defense missile systems. President Alexander Lukashenko announced the expected acquisition as Russia and Belarus prepare to conduct joint...
Advocacyriverbender.com

Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations' stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior official warned Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they try to restore stability after decades of war. About one third...
Middle Eastriverbender.com

Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon's crises

BEIRUT (AP) — Driving back to base after firing rockets toward Israeli positions from a border area last month, a group of Hezbollah fighters was accosted by angry villagers who smashed their vehicles' windshields and held them up briefly. It was a rare incident of defiance that suggested many in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy