Stefan Frei cleared to fully train

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUKWILA, Wash. — Stefan Frei is getting achingly close to making his return. After traveling with his teammates on the recent road trip, the Seattle Sounders goalkeeper took his biggest step forward yet, fully participating in training on Tuesday at Starfire Sports Complex. While he hasn’t yet been cleared to participate in matches, Frei was able to compete in short-sided games as well as other drills that potentially involve contact.

