MLB

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty leaves start with concerning shoulder injury

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty left Tuesday night’s start with a concerning injury. The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the postseason picture, as they were just 4.5 games behind the rival Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. To do so, they would need their roster to be fully healthy for the remainder of the season. They received quite the scare during their game against the Detroit Tigers.

FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

#The St Louis Cardinals#Cincinnati Reds#The Detroit Tigers#Bally Sports Midwest#Ballysportsmw#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Kansas City Royals#Era
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Jack Flaherty heads back to injured list

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. The remainder of Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty’s season is...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shoulder strain puts Flaherty back on IL, forces Cardinals to 'weigh heavily' his 2022 readiness over 2021 return

Before the Cardinals will consider what contribution, if any, Jack Flaherty can make later in this season they’ll discuss whether it could jeopardize his readiness for 2022. The Cardinals’ opening day starter went through a battery of exams Wednesday morning to determine a strained right shoulder inhibited him Tuesday night. Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list and prescribed rest. If he requires several weeks to recover and needs several more to build arm strength, the six weeks left on the schedule could quickly run out. The long-term vibrancy, sustainability and success of Flaherty’s career becomes a guiding factor regardless of the impact his possible return could mean for the short-term.
MLBMLB

Flaherty (shoulder) to IL; return uncertain

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals used the utmost of patience and caution with Jack Flaherty's return after 2 1/2 months away from the mound. Now the remainder of his season is uncertain. The right-hander left his start during Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Tigers after just two-plus innings (46 pitches,...
MLBMLB

Cards lose series opener, Flaherty (shoulder)

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals used the utmost of patience and caution with Jack Flaherty’s return after 2 1/2 months away from the mound. Now his future once again looks uncertain. The right-hander left his start during Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Tigers after just two-plus innings (46 pitches, 25...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jack Flaherty trolls Cardinals teammate Adam Wainwright on his birthday

Pitcher Jack Flaherty wasn’t going to let Adam Wainwright celebrate his 40th birthday without trolling him a bit on Twitter. Believe it or not, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is no longer in his 30s anymore. With the starting pitcher looking like a young buck once again, he’s celebrating his 40th birthday on Monday. Despite climbing in age, Wainwright truly is having a season to remember.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Quantifying Hope: Ian Happ’s Recent Stats Should Be Reason for Optimism

Look, I know all the batting average honks out there are already pointing and yelling, “.198!” as they read the headline and probably didn’t even reach the lede. That’s cool, it comes with the territory. What also comes with the territory is finding ways to discuss a team that was playing its way to nowhere even before the deadline saw the Cubs trade a shovel for a backhoe.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Cleveland 3: Martinez delivers in the tenth

The Red Sox came into today’s game riding high off of a 4-3 comeback win last night. The offense got going immediately and it looked like some momentum was building, briefly. Eovaldi gave both runs right back in the bottom of the second, then the pitching duel started. Both starters settled in but Quantrill stood out. Despite leaving 18 runners on base, the Red Sox were able to steal a win in extras and take their third series win in a row. Martinez delivered a three-run home run in the tenth to take the lead. More late game heroics in Cleveland.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals place DL Jack Crawford on IR

Crawford did not end up spending much time on Arizona’s active roster, arriving two weeks into training camp. Tuesday’s transaction means he cannot play for the Cards this season. Parry signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cardinals in January, but the former starter was attempting to craft a comeback after two seasons away.
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

SF Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani leaves start due to injury in second inning

SAN FRANCISCO — A Giants team that’s already missing one starter due to injury had another exit Wednesday’s game in the second inning. Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani left his outing against the New York Mets after receiving a visit from Giants manager Gabe Kapler and trainer Dave Groeschner with one out in the top of the second inning.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

My Take: Cardinals Should be Concerned with Unvaccinated Players

Hopefully, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is more concerned behind the scenes than he is publicly about how his team has been affected by COVID-19 since rookies first reported to training camp on July 22. The following day, undrafted cornerback Lorenzo Burns was placed on reserve/COVID-19 and was there for...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Cole Hamels Will Miss The Rest Of The Season With Shoulder Injury

The Dodgers announced they've selected the contract of veteran reliever Neftali Feliz. To create space on the 40-man roster, they placed left-hander Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list. The move ends Hamels' season before he could make an official appearance.
MLBUSA Today

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
NFLCincy Jungle

Cameron Sample appears to have minor shoulder injury

Cam Sample is no stranger to adversity. “It’s football,” Sample said in a recent news conference with Bengals.com. “Adversity happens. I mean, in game, off the field, you just gotta kinda roll with the punches.”. Sample’s name popped up on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on July 25th, and...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers' Kinlaw 'week-to-week' with new shoulder injury

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers expect second-year defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to be sidelined for at least another preseason game with a shoulder injury sustained last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday described Kinlaw’s status as week-to-week. The 49ers practice Tuesday and then travel to Southern California, where they will have practices Thursday and Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

