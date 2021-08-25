Cardinals: Jack Flaherty leaves start with concerning shoulder injury

Before the Cardinals will consider what contribution, if any, Jack Flaherty can make later in this season they’ll discuss whether it could jeopardize his readiness for 2022. The Cardinals’ opening day starter went through a battery of exams Wednesday morning to determine a strained right shoulder inhibited him Tuesday night. Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list and prescribed rest. If he requires several weeks to recover and needs several more to build arm strength, the six weeks left on the schedule could quickly run out. The long-term vibrancy, sustainability and success of Flaherty’s career becomes a guiding factor regardless of the impact his possible return could mean for the short-term.