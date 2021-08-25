Cardinals: Jack Flaherty leaves start with concerning shoulder injury
St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty left Tuesday night’s start with a concerning injury. The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the postseason picture, as they were just 4.5 games behind the rival Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. To do so, they would need their roster to be fully healthy for the remainder of the season. They received quite the scare during their game against the Detroit Tigers.fansided.com
