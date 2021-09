Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson held her Live Original (LO) Sister conference over the weekend and based on her recent photos, it was powerful. This weekend marked an important one for fans of the popular A&E series, Duck Dynasty. Especially for the fans out there who love Sadie Robertson. The 24-year-old held her long-anticipated LO Sister conference for the first time in person. It didn’t take long for the event, which was held in her hometown in Lousiana — to sell out. And it was everything it was chalked up to be.