BREAKING: Chicago Bears Cut 3 Players + Place Mike Pennel & Jordan Lucas On IR | Bears Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears have cut 5 players to get down to the 80-man roster ahead of today’s deadline at 4p ET. Today’s Bears roster cuts is presented by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears to receive $5 off your first order of tasty and healthy cereal! Find out why Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace decided to release OL Badara Traore, RB CJ Marable and OL Dareun Parker. Chicago also placed DT Mike Pennel and SS Jordan Lucas on IR to get to 80 players on the active Bears roster. Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks down today’s Chicago Bears news on the NFL’s 2nd roster cuts day.