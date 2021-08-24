Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears’ Fields gets starting nod against Titans

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears are wrapping up the exhibition portion of their calendar, and their plans at quarterback, at least for the early goings, have been crystallized. On Tuesday, head coach Matt Nagy revealed that Justin Fields will receive the start for Chicago in their final preseason game against the Titans this Saturday. The reasonable implication is that while Fields is not expected to throw to the Bears’ best weapons like Allen Robinson or Darnell Mooney, he will still receive the protection of their starting offensive line. No doubt a welcome and needed development for everyone given, well, recent events.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, including Justin Fields’ progress and Jason Peters’ debut

When the Chicago Bears travel to play the Tennessee Titans for the third preseason game Saturday, quarterback Andy Dalton and several other starters will sit out. But there still will be a lot to watch in the exhibition finale, starting with how rookie quarterback Justin Fields fares in the start. An offensive line that still is jelling should get some work together. And many players on the ...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields makes Matt Nagy’s life harder with one incredible throw vs. Titans

Justin Fields is not doing the idea of the Chicago Bears sticking with Andy Dalton as the starter under center any good. The Bears’ rookie quarterback has been fantastic all preseason long. Everyone in Windy City is raving about this guy, and it appears that the more he’s given time to perform on the field, the stronger the test becomes for Matt Nagy’s decision to give Andy Dalton the QB1 status over Fields.
NFLBleacher Report

Justin Fields Flashes Potential as Bears Beat Titans 27-24 in Final Preseason Game

Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields had just one half of football to make his final argument for starting Week 1. It turns out he only needed one play. The Bears defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. It was also the last chance Chicago fans had to see their quarterback of the future show off his skill set until head coach Matt Nagy decides he's ready to replace Andy Dalton as QB1.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 players who have most to lose against Titans

Chicago Bears (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) Saturday, the Chicago Bears will conclude their 2021 preseason in a contest against the Tennessee Titans. In just two preseason games so far, we have learned quite a bit about this Bears team and where it could head as soon as this season. Of course, the headliner will continue to be the quarterback position.
NFLaustinnews.net

Game Preview: Titans Conclude Preseason at Home Against Bears

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. This week marks the first time since Dec. 22, 2019 that the Titans will play in front of their home crowd without any pandemic-related restrictions on attendance. Since that date, the Titans have played 23 total preseason, regular season and playoff games, and they have been to the playoffs twice, including a run to the 2019 AFC title game.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi show rust in preseason debut

Anyone who was hoping Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi and the Bears’ first-team offensive line would look like a well-oiled machine was in for a disappointment Saturday night. Peters and Ifedi, in particular, showed the effects of rust in their first snaps of the preseason against the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. That was to be expected. The big question now is how much better they’ll be when the Bears face Aaron Donald and the Rams in the regular-season opener Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium.
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans postgame show

Chicago Bears - Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears’ third preseason game against the Titans felt every bit of the part of a preseason finale. However, we got to witness another half of Justin Fields playing quarterback and that makes it meaningful nevertheless. Without giving away too many...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Titans: Grading Chicago's starting offensive line

The Chicago Bears played their starting offensive line for the entire first half against the Tennessee Titans, and the results were very pedestrian. While they did let exciting rookie Justin Fields play quarterback, the Bears held all their usual starting skill players out, so the numbers could have been skewed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
Posted by
NJ.com

Did Patriots’ Bill Belichick get married to longtime partner Linda Holliday?

Did Bill Belichick get married recently without telling anyone?. The question was raised by NESN sportscaster Dale Arnold, who tweeted a screenshot of the longtime New England Patriots head coach wearing a ring on his left hand during a preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Arnold...
Posted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
Posted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy