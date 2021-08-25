Cancel
Public Safety

Barry Morphew Hearing: Prosecution Continues To Present Evidence In Suzanne Morphew Murder Case

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors are expected to finish presenting evidence against Barry Morphew in the preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Morphew is accused of killing his wife Suzanne.

KRDO News Channel 13

​​​​​Court: Apparent fingernail wounds found on Barry Morphew when wife was reported missing

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the third day of Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that shows Barry's story to investigators changed in the months following his wife's disappearance. Suzanne Morphew vanished on Mother's Day of 2020. Her body still has not been found, but her husband was charged with first-degree murder for her The post ​​​​​Court: Apparent fingernail wounds found on Barry Morphew when wife was reported missing appeared first on KRDO.
Fox News

Barry Morphew's hands had cuts; allegedly shed ‘crocodile tears’ over after wife Suzanne's disappearance

The third day of the Colorado preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, charged with murdering his missing wife Suzanne Morphew, revealed photos showing his hands and arms visibly injured in the days following her May 2020 disappearance, with law enforcement officials saying he shed "crocodile tears" during the investigation and even asked about getting immunity if he opened up to investigators.
CBS Denver

Judge In Morphew Preliminary Hearing To Decide On Whether To Go To Trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- It’s been a total of four days of Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing, and his defense team told the judge on Tuesday they did not believe prosecutors proved the “proof was evident” nor the “presumption great” enough to convict Barry for the murder of his wife Suzanne. They pleaded with the judge to make a ruling on this immediately so their client wouldn’t have to sit in jail, but the judge declined. (credit: Morphew family) Judge Patrick Murphy explained he had heard more than 20 hours of witness testimony and had 25 pages of notes to go through before...

