Barry Morphew Hearing: Prosecution Continues To Present Evidence In Suzanne Morphew Murder Case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- It’s been a total of four days of Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing, and his defense team told the judge on Tuesday they did not believe prosecutors proved the “proof was evident” nor the “presumption great” enough to convict Barry for the murder of his wife Suzanne. They pleaded with the judge to make a ruling on this immediately so their client wouldn’t have to sit in jail, but the judge declined. (credit: Morphew family) Judge Patrick Murphy explained he had heard more than 20 hours of witness testimony and had 25 pages of notes to go through before...