Adams County, NE

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Thayer; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will continue to cool this evening, so the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire.

