STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney announced Tuesday that a Modesto man was convicted of killing his wife in 2018. Jamie Ramirez Rosas, 35, strangled 32-year-old Rosalina Chaves to death on June 2, 2018, and left her on their bed. He then walked to the fire department across the street from their apartment on June 4 and said that something was wrong with his wife.