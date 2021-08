As cases and hospitalizations rise, it's almost impossible to keep up with the latest COVID safety news; even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had to correct himself, saying yesterday we'd possibly approach normalcy by fall of this year when he meant Spring 2022. That means we have a long way to go, especially since Fauci's caveat was that we need more people vaccinated. Today, Fauci appeared on MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Show with an important warning. Read on for 3 key points, as well as a quote from vaccine advocate and actor Nick Offerman—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.