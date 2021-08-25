Cancel
Porsche Is Testing What Appears To Be A 911 Turbo Hybrid At The ‘Ring

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has been spied testing a 911 Turbo prototype that could feature a hybrid powertrain. This blacked-out 911 Turbo was recently spied near the Nurburgring and for the most part, it looks identical to the current 992-generation car. However, our eagle-eyed spy photographers point out that there is a yellow sticker on the rear window. This sticker is important because it is used by car manufacturers to notify first responders that the cars have electrified powertrains.

www.carscoops.com

