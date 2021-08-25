Porsche Is Testing What Appears To Be A 911 Turbo Hybrid At The ‘Ring

You don’t see the Porsche Taycan get mercilessly beaten on a drag strip very often. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is the most powerful Taycan you can buy today. The car is even more powerful than the Taycan model that currently holds the record for being the fastest four-door EV on the Nurburgring. But, after enjoying dominance for some time, the Taycan Turbo S is finally down and under, courtesy of the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Plaid comes with unbelievable specs and it was only a matter of time before it faced the Taycan Turbo S. The folks at DragTimes got these two quick and fast beasts on the drag strip for some quarter-mile runs only for the German to get see a set of taillights in every single race. Dominating fuel-powered supercars is one thing, but humiliating a really quick $200,000 EV? That’s just ludicrous (pun intended).