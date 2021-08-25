Cancel
El Paso, TX

Silver Alert: Missing 70-year-old woman from New Mexico believed to be in El Paso

By IBM
El Paso News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help in finding 70-year-old Lucy B. Rael and issued a Silver Alert. Rael is a white female, is 5-feet-tall, weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, leaving 300 Phillips Rd. in Los Lunas, which is just south of Albuquerque, to drive to an Allsup’s store nearby. She did not return.

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 2

 

