Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

WWE NXT Results – August 24, 2021. – The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Timothy Thatcher
Person
Ted Dibiase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Wwe Hall#La Knight#0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. – The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.
WWEf4wonline.com

NXT TakeOver 36 live results: Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe's return to the ring highlights tonight's NXT TakeOver 36 card. Joe will challenge for Karrion Kross' NXT Championship at tonight's TakeOver event. It will be the first time Joe has wrestled since February 2020. He had been out of action due to concussion issues. Former tag team partners...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE NXT TakeOver 36 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
Wrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned On WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, a new WWE Intercontinental Champion was crowned, as Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews to capture the championship. Nakamura picked up the win after he hit an Exploder suplex and Kinshasa on Crews. The win marks Nakamura’s second run with the Intercontinental championship. Crews’ run...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor

WWE star Keith Lee recently made his return to the company after a sudden and long hiatus. During the period, the fans speculated about his ill health. ‘The Limitless’ had said that he would discuss his absence from the company. Keith Lee opens up on the absence. He recently spoke...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk Promo, Chris Jericho’s Future, Jon Moxley Update

Here are some AEW news items coming off the August 25th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:. * As previously noted, Chris Jericho will be putting his AEW in-ring career on the line against MJF at the All Out PPV. In regards to when Jericho’s contract expires, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “there’s a one-year option. So in a sense, it’s up at the end of next year. So a year and a half left.”
WWEPWMania

How The WWE Locker Room Reacted To Braun Strowman and Others Being Released

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Ariya Daivari talked about the recent WWE releases that included himself:. “I tell a lot of people that I can take a nice breath of fresh air and say ‘I’ve done it.’ That thing that used to keep me up at night as an indie wrestler. I just keep thinking over and over what do I have to do to make it? But I did it, I made it. I wrestled on a pay per view, on NXT, on Monday Night RAW. I got to have conversations with Vince McMahon and Triple H, I did all these things. So I got to do all of these things I wanted to do, so a small part of me is like I can close that chapter and go to another part of my wrestling career. Luckily this is a great time because places like AEW, New Japan, IMPACT, all these places are popping up. I can say I know what it’s like to wrestle for Vince, now let’s see what it’s like in the other places.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy