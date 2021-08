Gage Orr suffered a tough three-set loss at Jamestown's Bollinger Courts Tuesday night but the Blue Jays didn't miss a beat after their No. 1 took the L. The Jamestown High School boys tennis team pulled out a 5-2 win over Bismarck High in its home-opener. The Jays are slated to be back on their home court on Thursday against Mandan. The dual is slated for 4 p.m.