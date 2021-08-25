Cancel
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated

By Associated Press
WGN TV
WGN TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a court ruling ordering the Biden administration to reinstate a Trump-era policy that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. With the three liberal justices in dissent, the court said the administration likely violated...

