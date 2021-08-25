Cancel
Board of Supervisors Adopts ‘Zero Waste Resolution’ to Promote Waste Reduction, Recovery and Reuse; Considers Ordinance to Eliminate Single-Use Polystyrene Foam Products

Cover picture for the articleThe County of Sonoma Board of Supervisors today adopted a resolution with the goal of achieving zero waste in Sonoma County by 2030, consistent with objectives of the Climate Action and Resiliency pillar of the County’s Five-Year Strategic Plan to reduce consumption emissions, conserve energy and decrease methane emissions from landfills. While the Zero Waste Resolution does not require specific goals be met, it creates a framework for jurisdictions to pursue actions that reduce waste, promote the best and highest use of materials, support sustainable consumption and endorse resource conservation.

