Christopher L. Smith, 57, of South Bethany, Del., and formerly of Glen Mills, Pa., died on Aug. 17, 2021, after a short illness. An artist, musician and landscaper, Smith was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Smith of S. Bethany. He is survived by his children, Amelia Smith of Charlotte, N.C., and his son, Elijah Smith of Elsmere, Del.; his mother, Florence Smith of South Bethany; his sister, Susan Alavi of Duncan, S.C.; a brother, Ronald W. Smith Jr. of Aston, Pa., and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts; and one uncle.