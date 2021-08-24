Nettles, Edward

Mr. Edward Lee Nettles, age 84 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born December 27, 1936 in Rockmart, son of the late Herman Lee Nettles and the late Camilla Thompson Nettles. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockmart High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Nettles retired from the Lockheed-Martin Corporation with 42 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Polk County Cattlemen's Association and enjoyed fishing, dancing, gambling, and traveling. He loved to donate to many organizations and was very well known in the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Oliver Nettles on June 2, 2018. Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Denise Harris of Cedartown; brother, Pierce Nettles of Rockmart; uncle, James Nettles of Rockmart; two grandchildren, Gage Harris and Ashleigh Harris both of Yorkville; grandson-in-law, Jason Deering of Yorkville; and three great-grandsons, Jake Harris and Zachary Harris both of Taylorsville and Blaze Deering of Yorkville. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with American Legion Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites. Pallbearers will include: Jason Deering, Gage Harris, Nicholas Nettles, Perry Nettles, Marty Nettles and Daniel Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Evan Nettles, Derrick Nettles and Nathaniel Patterson. The family will receive family and friends at Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Edward Lee Nettles.