Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockmart, GA

Nettles, Edward

northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Edward Lee Nettles, age 84 of Rockmart, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was born December 27, 1936 in Rockmart, son of the late Herman Lee Nettles and the late Camilla Thompson Nettles. He was a 1956 graduate of Rockmart High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Nettles retired from the Lockheed-Martin Corporation with 42 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Polk County Cattlemen's Association and enjoyed fishing, dancing, gambling, and traveling. He loved to donate to many organizations and was very well known in the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Oliver Nettles on June 2, 2018. Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Denise Harris of Cedartown; brother, Pierce Nettles of Rockmart; uncle, James Nettles of Rockmart; two grandchildren, Gage Harris and Ashleigh Harris both of Yorkville; grandson-in-law, Jason Deering of Yorkville; and three great-grandsons, Jake Harris and Zachary Harris both of Taylorsville and Blaze Deering of Yorkville. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with American Legion Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites. Pallbearers will include: Jason Deering, Gage Harris, Nicholas Nettles, Perry Nettles, Marty Nettles and Daniel Patterson. Honorary pallbearers will be: Evan Nettles, Derrick Nettles and Nathaniel Patterson. The family will receive family and friends at Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Edward Lee Nettles.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Rockmart, GA
City
Taylorsville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herman Lee#Rockmart High School#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy