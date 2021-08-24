Halstead, Roger

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRoger Dale "Zig Zag" Halstead, age 65, of Cave Spring, Georgia passed away August 20, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome, GA. Interment will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor Joe Halstead and Minnie Louise Halstead, sister Tina Spriggs and brother Billy Gene Spriggs. Roger was native of Decatur, AL and has spent the last eleven years in Cave Springs, GA. He attended West Morgan High School in Alabama before starting his service to his Country. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he was a Medic. He was a truck driver as he would say it "old trucker for life". He loved antiques, neon signs, old cars, tinkering on anything and collecting Hot Wheels. He loved fishing in his John Boat in any creek. Roger was a simple man who was always so kind and humble. Roger loved his dog Rebel and especially loved his wife and family. Survivors include: wife of 46 years: Elaine Halstead of Cave Springs, GA; daughters: Amy Halstead of Cave Springs, GA and Kim Ashley of Rome, GA; son: Richard Halstead of Cave Springs, GA; ten grandchildren; two brothers: Bobby Spriggs and Billy Spriggs; two sisters: Kathy Johnson and Arenda Newberry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger Halstead's memory to the American Heart Association @ www.heart.org. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

