Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; McPherson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln and southeastern McPherson Counties through 830 PM CDT At 750 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Hershey, or 14 miles south of Tryon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lincoln and southeastern McPherson Counties. This includes Highway 97 between mile markers 4 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH