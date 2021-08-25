Cancel
Phillips County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Phillips by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

