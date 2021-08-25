Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv TXC001-073-225-261500- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0134.000000T0000Z-210826T2100Z/ /NCST2.1.ER.210822T1500Z.210824T0930Z.210826T0300Z.NO/ 828 AM CDT Wed Aug 25 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this Wednesday evening and continue falling to 8.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding to diminish and end through this Wednesday evening. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties.