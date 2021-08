The Giants and Patriots play their final preseason game before the real season truly starts this Sunday. The Giants will play their starters for at least the first half, which should excite Giant fans. It has been almost eight months since we have seen Big Blue’s full starting lineup. Now, although fans should be excited to see the starting lineups, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will equate to a great game. The Giants and Patriots 2019 preseason matchup proves that you don’t need starters to play a great NFL football game.