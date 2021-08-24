Cancel
Titans' COVID outbreak up to 4; Vrabel got antibody therapy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have ramped up precautions at their team headquarters with their COVID-19 outbreak growing to four. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday he is feeling almost non-symptomatic after receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment under doctor’s advice. Vrabel remains in quarantine at his home. He missed practices Monday and Tuesday and took part in meetings via Zoom. The Titans wore masks coming out of the team facility Tuesday with a staffer handing out masks to players on their way back inside after practice. Linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list after practice.

