Berkeley County, SC

Woman Charged In Fatal Berkeley County Crash That Killed Child

By The Berkeley Observer
 6 days ago
PICTURED: Breanna Wicht (COURTESY: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Berkeley County that resulted in the death of a child.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Breanna Wicht, 30, of Summerville has been charged with felony DUI with death, reckless homicide and child endangerment.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye with SCHP said that on Aug. 17 around 9 p.m., Wicht was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge Charger when she drove off the road and struck a utility pole on College Park Road near Andrews Boulevard in the Ladson area.

Silas Wicht, 9, of Summerville, died in that single car collision due to blunt force trauma, Berkeley County George Oliver said.

Both the child and woman share the same last name, but their relationship was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

