Woman Charged In Fatal Berkeley County Crash That Killed Child

PICTURED: Breanna Wicht (COURTESY: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Berkeley County that resulted in the death of a child.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Breanna Wicht, 30, of Summerville has been charged with felony DUI with death, reckless homicide and child endangerment.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye with SCHP said that on Aug. 17 around 9 p.m., Wicht was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge Charger when she drove off the road and struck a utility pole on College Park Road near Andrews Boulevard in the Ladson area.

Silas Wicht, 9, of Summerville, died in that single car collision due to blunt force trauma, Berkeley County George Oliver said.

Both the child and woman share the same last name, but their relationship was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

