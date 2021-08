The inaugural Seymour Swing Putting for Parks golf outing is set for Sept. 10 at Shadowood Golf Course, 333 N. Sandy Creek Drive, Seymour. Lunch and registration will be from noon to 1 p.m., and tee time is at 1 p.m. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team if registered by Sept. 1. On the day of the event, the costs go up to $85 and $350, respectively.