Spending a night enjoying tropical food and beverages may help provide critical therapy for children with neuromuscular disorders. A Night in the Tropics, benefiting the Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy and Neuro-muscular Center, will be Aug. 28 at the Eight Ten Ranch and Cattle Company. Tickets are $100 per person, and you must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Pre-registration must be completed online or over the phone by Aug. 25.