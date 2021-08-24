Clarke signs new deal to stay as Scotland coach until 2024

Scotland briefly emerged as the worst COVID-19 hotspot in Europe last month, with Dundee in Tayside as Europe’s most hard-hit area for infections per capita. Five other National Health Service divisions in Scotland made the European top 10: Lothian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Fife, Lanarkshire, and Ayrshire and Arran. The numbers have since come down, also surprisingly sharply, but health policymakers in Scotland and elsewhere can and should learn from the politics that surrounded this episode.