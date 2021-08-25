Cancel
Oregon sets new record of 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 2,804 new cases and 30 deaths

By Catalina Gaitán
The Oregonian
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths, and a record-breaking 1,000 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown called the number of hospitalizations a “terrifying milestone” Tuesday while announcing a statewide mandate requiring masks in outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn’t possible. The mandate goes into effect Friday and aims to curb the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

