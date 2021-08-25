Cancel
NBA

Jared Dudley retires, joins Dallas Mavericks as assistant coach

 6 days ago

Fourteen-year NBA veteran forward Jared Dudley is retiring and accepting a job as assistant coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dudley will join new coach Jason Kidd’s first staff in Dallas.

The Athletic was the first to report the news, which Dudley confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

“Man what a ride! 14 yr NBA career capped off by winning a NBA championship with the @Lakers!” Dudley wrote, going on to thank LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers owner Jeannie Buss for having him be part of their 2020 NBA championship team.

“I been preparing this moment for a long time! … Very excited to Join the MAVS and JKidd staff!” he continued. “Perfect fit and opportunity… Time to get to work.”

Dudley played 904 career games for the Charlotte Bobcats (2007-08), Phoenix Suns (2008-13; 2016-18), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-14), Milwaukee Bucks (2014-15), Washington Wizards (2015-16), Brooklyn Nets (2018-19) and Lakers (2019-21).

He retires with career averages of 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Last season, he saw action in 12 games off the bench for the Lakers and averaged 0.5 points and 1.8 boards.

Kidd was hired as the Mavericks’ coach after Rick Carlisle stepped down earlier this summer. He spent one season coaching the Nets (2013-14) and four more coaching the Bucks (2014-18), compiling a 183-190 record before he was fired during the 2017-18 season. He served as an assistant coach for the Lakers the past two seasons, the same years that Dudley played for them.

A Hall of Fame point guard, Kidd played for the Mavericks from 1994-96 and 2008-12.

–Field Level Media

