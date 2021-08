Orlando, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (4-0-0) ended its road weekend with a 2-0 shutout over the No. 19 UCF Knights (2-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the UCF Soccer Complex. The Tigers scored their first goal in the 22nd minute with forward Molly Thompson finding herself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an open net. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the 49th minute as forward Tinaya Alexander cut inside the box and curled a 12-yard shot into the left corner.