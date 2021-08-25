Cancel
Portland Public Schools will direct students to eat lunch outside for the first 6 weeks of the year

By Eder Campuzano
The state’s largest district is breaking out the picnic supplies for the first six weeks of the new school year. Top brass at Portland Public Schools say they’re directing officials at each of their 81 campuses to have students eat lunch outside for the first month-and-a-half of the coming academic year, according to a presentation to the school board Tuesday night.

